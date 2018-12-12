Dark muscvado sugar star anise shortbread

I always receive complements whenever I bake Shortbread at home, my mom enjoy having it with cup of gahwa every afternoon. i love trying new flavors & different variations every now & then and I came up with this one for this season star anise dark muscavado sugar shortbread. I change the original recipe ingredients by using dark muscvado sugar and adding star anise to please my mom she loves…
Sumac, date molasses cherry pie
“The choice you have made will shape the road ahead. This being so, you must not regret it.” Roland no no kuni 2 Yesterday at the news they announced Canopus star will appear on 25th August we call it suhail star in Middle East. For Centuries and until today..suhail was an indication that the summer is nearly over and we already started pressing summer date harvest and date…
Swiss meringue buttercream
swiss meringue buttercream is one of my favorite. silky, light ..and spreads beautifully over cakes, delicate & not too sweet. this recipe adopted from Stella Parks the genius behind brave tart cookbook. once you try this recipe you will never look for another one and it’s a keeper read the instructions carefully (2/3 cup 170g)egg whites from 5 to 6 large eggs (about 1 2/3 cups; 310g) granulated…
Zwetschgenkuchen (German Plum Cake) With cinnamon & star anise pistachio streusel
“Just because you would do anything to bring a loved one back, it doesn’t mean you should!” Evan ni no kuni 2 Thursday night after hanging out with friends, and after cupping session together ( cuz literally we got bad blood) celebrating weekend after long restless week at work. Before heading home I always enjoy going to the night market to see what I can get to make…
Ma’amoul vanilla cake
1 Preheat the oven to 180°C. grease your bundt tin with oil or baking spray, and leave upside down on newspaper for the excess oil to drain out. Make the filling by mixing all the ingredients together until you get smooth texture. Then roll out the paste to shape it like a cigar then bring the two ends together to make a ring. For the cake, mix flour, the baking powder…
Mayed are you making honey cake this weekend? your brothers and sisters are coming for lunch, and we wonder if you could bake one or shall we get it from the bakery? You know your dad used to love this cake a lot.. My mom 6 years ago the honey russian cake went viral in uae. bakeries & cafes stacked with luscious layers of honey cakes. One bite of that…
Summer here again and it’s the time to celebrate ratab season in GCC. If you don’t know what’s ratab, it’s fresh date. Beautiful ratab peals hanging from palm trees everywhere. It’s really common to see a bowl of ratab next to dalah on a side table almost in every house for hospitality. but we don’t have the courage to make desserts out of ratab, it’s too good to make something…
I haven’t seen you in a very long time. don’t get me wrong, but call me whenever you need anything…I’m serious. I know you would never believe me but I’ve changed a lot …give me a chance…you used to be my best friend.. It was one busy Ramadan day and the kitchen is crowded with family members preparing dishes for the weekend iftar which requires a lot of dishes.…
Chocolate tahini babka
You think you gonna be successful, You have no chance at all. you call yourself a baker by baking these silly things, this is bullsh*t Almost 10 years by anonymous It’s one of these day when you walk in to the kitchen and I ask yourself should I bake something for pleasure or should bake something to test ….or should I do both. Brioche is one of the things that’s…
Baklava cinnamon honey ice-cream
Bury the pain of losing your loved ones into the arms of your friends Erza scarlett i made a tray of baklava 4 days ago and I’m afraid it will end up in a trash and I’m not that kind of person who wastes food ..making an ice cream out of it would be great idea…with uae heat all u can think of is ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yogurt,…